Meghan Markle Reveals Friend Warned Her About Marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018, but according to the Duchess of Sussex, one of her friends initially tried to dissuade her from continuing her relationship with the famous royal.

During Markle and Harry’s ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Markle spoke to Tom Bradby, revealing that one of her friends warned her not to pursue a relationship with Harry because of how vicious the British tabloids can be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea — which probably sounds difficult to understand here — but when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life,’” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “And I very naively…we’re American, we don’t have that there, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I don’t need tabloids!’ I didn’t get it. So yeah, it’s been complicated.”

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she added. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Bradby asked the Duchess if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle?,” to which Markle responded, “Yes.”

The British tabloids’ treatment of Markle has been so bad that she and Harry announced a lawsuit against U.K. tabloid the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the publication ran a private letter written by Markle to her father, Thomas Markle. They are also taking legal action against News UK, which owns The Sun, and MGN, former owner of The Mirror, over alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

During the documentary, Markle said that her experience with the tabloids is not “fair.” “When people are saying things that are just untrue and they’re being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world that would feel like that’s OK, and that’s different than just scrutiny,” she said. “That’s — what would you call that? That’s a different beast. That’s really just a different beast.”

“I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like, but I know what it seems like it should be. It’s a very different thing,” she continued. “That’s OK. The good thing is I’ve got my baby and I’ve got my husband, and they’re the best.”

Photo Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images