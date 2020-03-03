Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants to Star in Superhero Blockbusters Following Royal Exit

Meghan Markle may be ready to don a cape as she navigates her exit from the British royal family alongside husband Prince Harry, with The Daily Mail reporting Saturday the former Suits actress is interested in a role in a major superhero film.

“Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood,” a source told the outlet. “She has already done the voice-over for Disney and now the word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.”

The source added that wouldn’t be tough for Markle to nab, with her agent, Nick Collins already having his hands full with offers for roles.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released new details about their step back from the royal life after first announcing the unprecedented move in January.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” a spokesperson for the couple stated. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.”

“In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively,” the statement continued. “As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

As for their stated goal to become financially independent from the royal family, Shark Tank star and billionaire Mark Cuban said it won’t be difficult for them to pave their way outside the royal constraints.

“First of all, speeches,” he told PEOPLE Now last week. “If the Obamas get $500,000 or a million dollars a speech, they’re gonna get at least $150 to $250 thousand to speak and they get to go out there and network. So that’s No. 1.”

“No. 2, you go to Netflix then play them off against Amazon Prime and play them off against Apple TV and play them off against Hulu, [then you start a] bidding war then you get a production deal for movies and TV shows. And then from there, you raise your kids,” he continued. “Because doing it that way, you get to set your own schedule and as normal as they can be and wherever they wanna live and however they wanna live, they’ll have that option without having to figure out what they’re gonna do with the royal family.”

Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images