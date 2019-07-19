Meghan Markle Reportedly Struggling With ‘Intensity of the Spotlight’ Following Archie’s Birth

Meghan Markle reportedly was not prepared for the level of media scrutiny her union with Prince Harry would bring to her life. The former actress gained some notoriety for her role on USA Network’s Suits, but having constant eyes on her every move has proved challenging, according to a new report.

“Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,” a source close to the royal household told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pressure has reportedly only intensified since the royal couple welcomed their son Archie on May 6, and they have already made many decisions to ensure the baby has privacy. One of those things was keeping the child’s baptism private and intimate, as opposed to the massive events that were done for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

To celebrate the momentous occasion the couple only released two photos from the event, and did not reveal the names of Archie’s chosen godparents.

The source added that the arrival of Baby Archie also created a new bond between Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as they both understand the pressure they are under raising a child in the royal spotlight.

“It is an isolated existence,” the source said.

Kate has previously said that motherhood can be “lonely at times, and you do feel quite isolated. But so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through.”

Markle herself previously spoke openly about the pressure the media has on her marriage in a rare candid moment as she and Prince Harry spoke with Pharrell Williams at the premiere of The Lion King in London.

Reports said Williams told the royal couple: “It’s so beautiful, your union. Love is amazing. It’s beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted, what it means in today’s climate. I wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.”

Both Markle and Harry reportedly appeared “touched” by the singer’s words, with Markle telling him, “Thank you” before reportedly commenting, “They don’t make it easy.”

While it’s unclear what exactly Markle was referring to, many assumed she was referring to the press’ treatment of the couple’s relationship, marriage and now child-rearing together.

The couple was first romantically linked in 2016 and was met with many critical and racist comments from U.K. press due to Markle being biracial. The backlash inspired Harry to release a statement asking them to stop, something he had done very rarely in the past.