Meghan Markle Reportedly Heartbroken Over Father Thomas Leaking Letter

Last week, Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, leaked a letter from his daughter to the press in which the Duchess implored Thomas to stop discussing their private life with the media. But according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, though Markle wasn’t surprised at the leak, she was disappointed.

“Meghan really hoped Thomas wouldn’t leak the letter,” the source said. “She finds it absolutely heartbreaking that her own flesh and blood continues to profit from her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She prepared herself for the worst,” an insider said.

Markle reportedly sent her father the five-page letter three months after her May 2018 wedding, the existence of which was published in the Daily Mail.

“Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing,” the letter begins.

“Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this,” the letter continued. “Something I will never understand.”

Ahead of his daughter’s wedding, Thomas made headlines for staging paparazzi photos, and he has continued to speak to the press in the months since his daughter became the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she never reached out to him, among other things. According to the letter, Thomas’ claims that he contacted his daughter were false.

“You’ve told the press that you called me to say you weren’t coming to the wedding — that didn’t happen because you never called,” Markle reportedly wrote. “You’ve said I never helped you financially and you’ve never asked me for help which is also untrue; you sent me an email last October that said: ‘If I’ve depended too much on you for financial help then I’m sorry but please if you could help me more not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty.’”

“You haven’t reached out to me since the week of our wedding, and while you claim you have no way of contacting me, my phone number has remained the same,” she continued. “This you know. No texts, no missed calls, no outreach from you — just more global interviews you’re being paid to do to say harmful and hurtful things that are untrue.”

Markle also implored her father to stop speaking to the press and to stop exploiting her as well as her husband, Prince Harry.

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband,” the letter read.

“I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo