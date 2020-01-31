Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Hated’ Being Driven, Served by Staff Amid Royal Exit

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the early stages of transitioning to a life away from the Royal Family, some of the gripes that the Duchess of Sussex had are starting to come to light. As Markle settles to her new life in Canada, it’s been revealed that she didn’t much care for constantly being driven around. Speaking to InTouch Weekly, an insider said that driving herself around was high on Markle’s list of priorities.

“She hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” said a source close to the situation. But it’s not just the art of driving itself, but closing “the car door herself instead of having someone do it for her.”

A second source told the outlet that Markle is finally “relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move. She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

Yet a third source said Markle’s simply overjoyed with the couple’s new arrangement. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to [the] royal dress code. She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters.”

It seems that the dated, day-to-day formality of life in Buckingham Palace didn’t agree with the former Suits star, according to a fourth source.

“The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public,” the said. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this one protocol and thinks it’s sexist.” A fifth insider divulged that Markle also “couldn’t stand” curtsying and “thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

The couple initially they would “step back” from their Royal duties earlier this month in a lengthy statement they posted to their official Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who apparently is still allowed to drive herself on occasion, almost stripped the couple of the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While they’ll be able to maintain them, you won’t find any of their memorabilia in the Royal Collection any longer.