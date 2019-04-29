Meghan Markle Reportedly Has Thoughts About Kate Middleton’s Forced Baby Photos

Over the past few decades, it’s become a tradition for royal women who give birth to pose outside of the hospital with their babies just hours after their delivery, with royals including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton all posing for photographers after welcoming their children in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Meghan Markle, who is due to welcome her first child with husband Prince Harry any day now, will not be partaking in that tradition, with a previous statement confirming that she and Harry will introduce the world to their child on their own time.

Markle reportedly is not a fan of the post-birth photocall, with a source telling Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex “felt sorry” for Middleton after she braved the media in full hair and makeup hours after giving birth, something the Duchess of Cambridge has now done three times.

It has been clear for months that Markle won’t follow royal tradition when it comes to giving birth, as it’s reported that she is planning a home birth at her new home of Frogmore Cottage. She is also reportedly not planning on using the services of the Queen’s doctors, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Duchess has selected her own team to assist with the birth.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” one source said, though a Markle source added, “No one has thought anything of [her decision] because it really is ever so personal.”

While it’s unclear when the public will be notified of baby Sussex’s arrival, a previous statement made clear that it will likely not be immediately, and there will certainly be no immediate photos of the infant, as Markle and Harry want to spend time with their new addition privately before introducing him or her.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

