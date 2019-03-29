Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Reconciliation With Estranged Father and Half-Sister After Royal Baby

The royal baby is reportedly making Meghan Markle consider “extending an olive branch” to her estranged father and half-sister.

According to a source close to the pregnant Duchess, who is currently well into her third trimester, Markle intends to reconcile with her father, Thomas, and half-sister Samantha, following the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meghan understands the pressures of intense media scrutiny and she is saddened by what her family have had to endure,” the source told The Daily Mail. “She plans to extend an olive branch to the family and invite them to visit after the baby is born – her sister [Samantha] included. Meghan hopes and prays that the baby will bring her family back together.”

The source also explained that claims from Markle’s paternal family that she has “abandoned” them and “ignored” their attempts to get into contact since becoming a member of the British Royal Family have “baffled” the Duchess, as they are aware of her busy schedule and took no issue with the lack of communication during her time as an actress.

“Meghan’s family is well aware that she has always been busy and have always supported her efforts in the past, despite it leaving her little time to spend with them,” the source said. “Her royal duties have kept her incredibly busy and she takes her new responsibilities very seriously.”

Trouble within the Markel family began before Markle even walked down the aisle nearly a year ago. Prior to the royal wedding, her estranged half-brother had sent a letter to the Queen stating that his sister was a “danger” to the royal family and urged them not to go through with the marriage.

In the days just before she said “I do,” Markle’s father was caught in a paparazzi scandal in which he staged photos with the assistance of Samantha. He was later unable to attend the royal wedding due to health issues, though in the months that followed, he and Samantha frequently appeared in headlines slamming Markle and the Royal Family.

Despite the months of harsh words, both Samantha and Thomas seemed to changed tune following the October announcement that Markle and Harry were expecting, and although they did continue with their harsh words, they also stated their desire for the birth baby Sussex to act as an event that could unite the family once more.

Baby Sussex is set to make his or her arrival in late April or early May. Markle has not yet publicly commented on whether or not she intends her paternal family to be part of her child’s life.