Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Stunning Royal Wedding Thank You Cards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly finished the final step of their wedding — sending out the thank you cards.

This weekend, the newlyweds sent thank you notes to the guests who attended their royal wedding back in May. Many of the cards were posted on an Instagram account called Letters Royal. They bore the return address Kensington Palace, and made a stunning memento for the historic event.

The cards had one charming, black and white photo from the royal wedding printed on one side. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting together on stone steps, apparently caught in a candid moment of laughter. On the other side was the not itself.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did,” it read. “It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes.”

The cards were off-white, while they were sent in pure white envelopes. The lip of each envelope bore the Kensington Palace crest.

The photo on the cards was taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, according to a report by PEOPLE. Lubomirski snapped many iconic photos on the wedding day, as well as Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement photos for their big announcement last year. They have praised Lubomirski on several occasions, including their initial statement of thanks released by Kensington Palace shortly after the wedding.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world,” they said.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

Markle and Prince Harry slipped seamlessly back into royal life following the wedding, attending charitable events and keeping up a friendly yet reserved demeanor in the media. On Thursday, their most recent public appearance was at a reception for young people visiting London from the Commonwealth.

The couple plans to visit many of their home countries later this year, notably Austrialia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.