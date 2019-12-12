Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their Second Child

A royal insider just confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not expecting their second child, but hope to do so sooner rather than later. The palace source confirmed with Us Weekly that Markle is “not pregnant” right now, despite fan speculation. The sweet couple just had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May, and do hope to give him a brother or sister very soon.

“Their family is their No. 1 priority,” the insider noted, adding that they hope to conceive by next year. It wasn’t long after the two said “I do” before they announced they were expecting their son.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palaces’ statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Another source told the outlet that Archie definitely has a strong bond with his father, saying, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

They added, “He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart. He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The 35-year-old former military pilot has longed for children for a long time and is something he’s been vocal about on several occasions. Currently, the two are on a long, much-needed break from work to relax with close family in the U.S. It was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Markle’s mom Doria Ragland. They’re anticipated to return to work following the holidays.

Their main reason for taking time off is to recover from the media scrutiny they’ve been under since marrying. From Markle’s family attacking her via the media, to alleged false reports being ran about the couple, both Harry and Markle have been vocal about needing some time to step away and enjoy the privacy of their life with close family and friends. Harry has continued to express his concern for his wife being criticized so harshly, because he doesn’t want what happened to his mother, Princess Diana, to happen to her.