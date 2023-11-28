Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Eying Move to Major US City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting ready to say goodbye to their Montecito home. Three years after settling down in California amid their exits as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be considering moving their family of four – including son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet – to Los Angeles, sources told TMZ.

This is not the first time rumors have swirled that the couple could be saying goodbye to their Montecito home. It was reported in July that the couple was eyeing a move to Malibu and had even looked at an estate off Pacific Coast Highway back in September, though the paparazzi and news coverage the estate attracted after the news broke concerned the Sussexes, who, according to TMZ's sources, consider privacy and community to be of top priority, something their current home isn't able to provide. In May, police were called to the home after 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos showed up to the property uninvited. He was ultimately arrested for stalking.

Sources told TMZ that a move to Los Angeles, a city known for its glitz and glam, also makes sense considering Harry and Markle's bustling activity in Hollywood. Since making the move to the U.S., the royal couple has attended several Hollywood events. A move to Malibu would have allowed the couple to be closer, though they reportedly still felt that was too far away, prompting them to begin looking at Los Angeles itself.

The Sussexes moved to Los Angeles after announcing in January 2020 that they planned to step down as senior royals. They initially stayed at close friend Tyler Perry's Beverly Ridge Estates mansion for six weeks, during which Harry shared in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, "No one knew we were there." However, the media eventually caught on, with Perry previously revealing that there were drones and helicopters flying over the home 24/7, as well as people sneaking onto the property and cutting holes in the chain link fence. Paparazzi also showed up, forcing him to secure the property with a fence.

After leaving Perry's home, Harry and Markle settled in Montecito. A source told Us Weekly in 2020, "Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture. Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it – the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy." The insider added that Montecito is "just over an hour's drive from L.A.," which felt like an "added bonus" for the couple.