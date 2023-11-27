Meghan Markle Offers Rare Insight Into Her Family Christmas Traditions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with The Royal Family has been thrust back into the headlines due to a reported mending of ties between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family. This includes their reported recent contact with the king and the report that Markle wants no contact at all.

No matter what you believe, according to E! News, Markle was recently chatting about her family's Christmas traditions, possibly hinting at a friendlier relationship with the royals as her kids grow older.

Markle detailed how she tries to make this time of year special for her family. "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it," Markle told E! News during Variety's recent Power of Women event. She also detailed the one activity she can't get enough of during the season.

"I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children," she said. She also said that the family has fun with school drop-offs in normal times and has an affinity for milkshakes.

What the Sussexes seem to be preparing for is a potential Christmas invitation from King Charles. which a source indicated wouldn't be turned down if offered. "I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," the source said.

Still, a recent book throws some complications into the mix when it comes to any potential return to the fold with her royal family in-laws. "Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, 'You know what? She doesn't want anything to do with it,'" Royal expert Omid Scobie said in his new book, Endgame. "For Harry it's different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn't connected to the ties that bind from the past."

It'll be interesting to see how it plays out going forward. What side will relent first and try to peacefully solve issues with the royals.