Andy Cohen Investigation Results Revealed After Misconduct Claims

Andy Cohen has been cleared of misconduct allegations made against him by fellow Real Housewives stars. Meanwhile, his late-night talk show, What What Happens Live, was renewed. "The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated," a Bravo spokesperson told Page Six.

An alum of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City franchise, McSweeney, 41, filed a lengthy lawsuit that made numerous accusations against Cohen and the franchise. McSweeney accused Cohen and Bravo of taking advantage of her alcohol issues to obtain favorable ratings and even creating an environment that disregarded sexually predatory behavior, in addition to offering cocaine to certain talent and providing them with special professional favors. Cohen has denied the claims, with a rep previously saying, "The claims against Andy are completely false."

Following Bravo's statement exonerating Cohen on Thursday, McSweeney's lawyer, Gary Adelman, told the outlet, "This is perfect timing. One line so they can repeat it to all the advertisers at the upfronts. How do you have an investigation without speaking with to anyone? As far as we know, no one ever contacted our firm." Adelman added, "We look forward to reviewing all of the interviews, evidence and final reports of the investigation that [NBCUniversal] conducted, when we receive them during the discovery phase of the lawsuit."

Glanville, 51, accused Cohen in February of sexual harassment after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said he had invited her to watch him and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain have sex, which she called an "extraordinary abuse of power." Cohen dismissed this issue via X but publicly apologized for making an "inappropriate" joke during a phone call with the trio in 2022.

Several "Housewives" defended Cohen following the claims of both women. "Throughout my 14 years of working with Andy, I have witnessed nothing but respect, kindness and support. I have never been offered any type of drug by him ever," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga told Page Six in March.

According to Real Housewives of Orange County vet Heather Dubrow, McSweeney's claims disappointed her, and she hoped it wouldn't spoil the "fun experience" of being a Bravolebrity, including appearances on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I've been on 'Watch What Happens Live' a million times. I have never seen drugs, heard about drugs, nothing ever. And I'm a kid from the '80s, OK?" she said in February.

"I have never seen any of that. 'Watch What Happens Live' is such a fun experience. Yeah, we have a cocktail on the show. It's fun, but there's a drinking game always with a disclaimer: don't drink and drive. It's a fun experience. It's sad it's being brought down to this level. My experience has been nothing but positive."

