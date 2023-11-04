Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly 'Fuming' at Prince William and Kate Middleton Over Hollywood Support

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over Prince William and Kate Middleton's celebrity contacts in the U.S., according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not too happy about the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy their own friendships with several A-listers.

"You'd be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan," a source told Closer magazine. "They may have moved to California, but it's William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that."

"They insist that they'd be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal," the insider added.

It has been reported that the Waleses will launch their Earthshot initiative before they "tap all their celebrity friends for help." As part of the initiative, William, the heir to the throne, visited NYC in September to look for "trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030." In addition to Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, and Tom Hanks, William and Kate are seeking support from their famous pals for the project. "Everyone wants to be around them," a source said of the pair.

Apparently, this new report supports the PR specialist Andy Barr's comments about the Sussexes, in which he claimed that they were "jealous" of William and Kate for filing a trademark application in the U.S. As Barr told The Mirror, Harry and Meghan may have a slight sense of enviousness over the doors that they might be able to open for William and Kate if they ever decide to take on the United States.

"Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well-established network of celebrity friends and 'fixers,' there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid up member of the royal family," Barr told the outlet. "The global interest and intrigue in the British Royal Family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do."

On May 12, it was reported that William submitted an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the registration of the trademark for "The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales." According to Barr, William and Kate would "instantly be injected into the kinds of high society connections and opportunities that even top level A-List celebrities like Meghan and Harry would be jealous of."

"You only have to watch their every interaction to see that Kate and William are clearly super competitive and if you combine that and the royal publicity machine in full swing, you can't see much getting in there."