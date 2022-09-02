Meghan Markle Now Being Pitted Against Princess Diana on 25th Anniversary of Her Death

Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. While this milestone has prompted some to reflect on Diana's amazing legacy, it has paved the way for others to target her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, with negativity. As Page Six noted, royal biographer Tina Brown claimed in a recent interview that Diana wouldn't have been a fan of Prince Harry's wife.

Brown suggested that Diana would not have appreciated the "direction" that Markle is headed in with Harry. She told the Daily Beast that the late princess was "very protective" of her sons, adding, "She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they've taken. I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry." The author went on to surmise, "I don't think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine."

Even though Brown thinks that Diana wouldn't have a high opinion of Markle, she still said that the Princess of Wales would have been "thrilled" to meet her. The Palace Papers author said, "She would have been delighted, supportive and thrilled someone of mixed race was joining the royal family because Diana was so inclusive." Brown had some interesting takes on the situation, and they are in direct contradiction to what Diana's own son had to say about the matter.

In their first joint interview after announcing their engagement in 2017, Harry said that Markle and would be "thick as thieves, without question." He continued, "I think she'd be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me – but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan." In 2021, following their exit as senior working members of the royal family, Harry shared his thoughts on what his late mother would think about how everything went down.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The prince added that his mother would have taken comfort in the fact that he went through that ordeal with Markle by his side. The Duke of Sussex said that he couldn't "begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other. "