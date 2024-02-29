Meghan Markle Needed Extra Steps to Send This Message to Kelly Clarkson

Meghan Markle recruited a special messenger for a personal delivery to Kelly Clarkson. Her close friend Abigail Spencer arrived with a message to The Kelly Clarkson Show on the Feb.26 episode.

"Meg says hello and that she loves you and that she voted for you on American Idol," Spencer, 42, told host Kelly Clarkson. Having won season 1 of American Idol in 2002, Clarkson, 41, replied, "Hello, Meg! It worked! Thank you. … Aww, I love that."

Spencer appeared alongside Donald Faison on the talk show to discuss their upcoming NBC sitcom, Extended Family. Amid their conversation about the new series, Spencer didn't hesitate to slip in her message from Markle, 42.

"She was just having dinner with Michael Bublé and he said you are the greatest singer on earth," Spencer said. "But this is unsolicited, she did not know that I was coming on here and we were just chatting. I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to see Kelly next week.' She was like, 'I have a message.'"

Since the Duchess of Sussex has been friends with Spencer for many years, Spencer has even attended her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and attended the 2019 baby shower for their son Prince Archie, who is now 4 years old. Markle and Harry, 39, also share a second child, Princess Lilibet, 2.

"It was 2007 and I was doing a pilot for NBC and I went to read with the people who were supposed to play my best friends, so they were testing other actresses and I walked in [and saw] this beautiful creature at the end of the table and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" Spencer continued on Monday. "We immediately had a connection and then we learned that we had the same birthday, so same day [and] same year, so it was just something between us."

She added, "And then years later, I got cast on a little show called Suits … and our friendship really developed during that time and depends. She's an incredible person."

In AMC's first season of Suits, Spencer played attorney Dana "Scottie" Scott opposite Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres.

She also publicly supported her friend in March 2021 against accusations of bullying. "I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body. When I'm headed to a new town, there's a hotel or dinner reservation at the ready, as well as a connection with one of her friends to show me around so I feel less alone," Spencer wrote on Instagram.

"She's been there for me – and physically held me – in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She's taken my son in as her own. I can't tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She's always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of... and with. And I have."

"This is the person I've known the past fourteen years. I am extremely private about my friendship with Meg. I'm not here to tell you her story. That's for her," Spencer continued in the comments. "So why am I writing this now? I felt drawn – in all this melee, with all the untruths swirling around – to present something real. From a real friend. About a real friend."