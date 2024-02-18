Why Kate Middleton Is Hesitant to Reconcile With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. this month has led to many new reports about the royal family feud, including the alleged bad blood between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Two sources close to the prince spoke to Us Weekly about his brief trip and how the royals are all thinking about the future and the king's health. They said that most of them are open to reconciliation, but Middleton might be the slowest to make up with Markle after because of the way she treated Princess Charlotte at her wedding in 2018.

"Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan," one of the sources said. "She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she's willing to move forward." This is likely referring to the first and arguably biggest report of an argument between Markle and Middleton. Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid at Markle's royal wedding, and at the time reporters heard about a disastrous dress-fitting. They said that Markle was "at odds" with Middleton and that Middleton ultimately left the fitting in tears.

Markle herself refuted that story in March of 2021 when she and Prince Harry gave their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said: "The reverse happened," and even suggested that the press and the monarchy had twisted that story to make her look bad. She said: "They really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain."

With two such different tales out there, it's no surprise that this might be the biggest point of contention left between the two women as far as we know. Other accusations including racist comments have never been directly tied to one individual.

Regardless, this week's report said that Markle is being proactive about making up with the royal family. They said: "Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles. So moves are being made to reconcile. Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals – Kate included – the very best."

Another source said that Middleton will most likely prioritize putting up a united front, and will probably follow her husband's lead no matter what. They said: "Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won't meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time." They added that Middleton "really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure."

The big takeaway of the report was that King Charles III himself is the one most eager to see his children on good terms again. An insider said: "Health and peace are his top priorities." There's no word on when the Sussexes will visit the U.K. again, but many expect them to support the king through his cancer treatments.