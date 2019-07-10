Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria’s Christening Outfit Revealed

It’s not every day a grandmother gets to attend the christening of her grandson who just happens to be a member of the Royal Family — so Doria Ragland went designer on her outfit for the special occasion. Meghan Markle‘s mother, 62, wore a peach Oscar de la Renta ensemble complete with a matching chic hat to baby Archie’s christening.

The de la Renta outfit was actually a mirror image of the mint green version of the collarless coat and dress combination the designer created custom for Ragland for Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry last May.

“Doria Ragland attended the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, wearing a custom look from Oscar de la Renta,” the designer’s official Instagram account captioned a photo of Ragland and the rest of the family at the christening.

“That woman is so pure and regal,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She looked amazing that day,” another commented.

“Beautiful outfit,” someone else said.

Ragland finished the outfit with a pair of hoop earrings, a nose stud and a brooch.

Also in attendance, aside from Markle and Harry, were Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Princess Diana‘s sisters. The Queen did not attend as she reportedly had a prior commitment, nor was Prince Philip in attendance.

For her part, Markle wore a cream Dior dress paired with the same set of Cartier earrings she wore at her and Harry’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel last year. Middleton wrote a pink Stella McCartney dress at the private christening.

Markle and Harry welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May, but a few days after the christening, a royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that a second royal baby could be on its way sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby. That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family. They are, by all accounts, amazing parents. They are loving parenthood,” she said.

“They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement — a second pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year — but, for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie,” she added.