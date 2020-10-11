Meghan Markle Calls Being 'Most Trolled' on Earth 'Almost Unsurvivable' Amid Backlash for Donald Trump Criticism

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped raise awareness for World Mental Health Day by appearing on the Teenager Therapy podcast, where the former Suits actress opened up about being called the "most trolled person" in the world in 2019. Markle called it "almost unsurvivable" to be at the end of a constant stream of hateful comments. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently came under criticism again by appearing in a TIME Magazine video urging Americans to vote. Although they never mentioned President Donald Trump or any candidate in the video, some perceived it as a criticism of Trump.

During the conversation with the Teenager Therapy hosts, Markle recalled how she was the "most trolled person in the entire world, male or female" in 2019, even though she was pregnant for most of the year. "But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable," she said of the never-ending negativity in the media, reports Entertainment Tonight. "That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like. Because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

Markle said it was important for people to understand that her feelings were hurt, and that is a very human feeling that so many experience, even if you are not a member of the royal family. "So I think from my standpoint, and part of the work that we do, is our own personal experiences and being able to talk to people, and understand that even though our experiences [are] unique to us and obviously can seem very different to what people experience on the day to day, it's still a very human experience and that's universal," Markle explained. "We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt. We all know what it feels like to be isolated or the other... We are all figuring it out."

Harry said he likes to meditate when faced with negativity, while Markle likes to write in her journal. The two said it was important for people to discuss how they are doing with their loved ones, beyond just saying "I'm fine." Markle then reflected on her famous exchange with journalist Tom Bradby during their 2019 Africa tour. Bradby asked her how she was doing. At the time, Markle noted that "not many people have asked if I'm OK."

This weekend, Markle said she was surprised her answer attracted so much attention. "Because I said, 'Well thanks, people haven't really asked me if I'm OK.' I didn't think about that answer," Markle recalled. "I just answered honestly because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired because there was no presentation. It was just, here I am. I'm a mom with a four-and-a-half-month-old baby and we are tired." Today, Markle understands why that moment resonated with people because so many want to be asked the same question. If she was asked the same question today, Markle would tell people she is "doing really well. Thank you for asking."

Markle and Harry have only recently returned to the spotlight since moving to California. Late last month, the two filmed a TIME video where they spoke about the importance of voting. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," Harry said in the video. The couple did not tell anyone who to vote for, but Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri sent a letter to the British government asking them to tell the Duke and Duchess not to "interfere" in the election. Harry and Markle no longer have senior roles in the royal family.