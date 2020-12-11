Prince Harry Makes Emotional Surprise Call to Seriously Ill Kids

✖

Prince Harry surprised a group of seriously ill children and young people during an event to encourage people to submit nominations for the 2021 WellChild Awards. Harry met with previous award winners from the event, which honors U.K. children and young people, and those who dedicate themselves to make their lives better. Harry became a patron of WellChild in 2007.

"The children and young people of WellChild are at the very heart of this charity because you guys just know who you are and don't pretend to be anybody else and because of that you inspire every single nurse, every single caregiver, every single mum, every single dad, every single sibling," Harry told the previous award winners, reports Entertainment Tonight. "And outside of the WellChild community as well you are inspiring people every single day." The WellChid charity provides assistance and support for seriously ill children and young people in the U.K.

Harry spoke with each award winner during the event. He asked Maddison Sherwood, 12, who she would nominate for an award if she could. Maddison said her mother. "That's the perfect answer," an excited Harry replied. "Absolutely spot on!" Harry asked if her mother could join the call, and she briefly did, inspiring laughter from the Duke of Sussex and everyone else on the call.

Evie Toombes, 19, the 2019 winner of the Inspirational Young Person Award in the 15 to 18 group, noted how important the awards show is. "It means they can carry on through whatever they are doing, inspire other people, perhaps help other people and continue to lead a really wonderful life," she said, notes PEOPLE. "I think it’s not just that one night actually, it is the start of continuing to give them the confidence and encouragement for the rest of their lives."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie are spending the holiday season at home in California, so they will not be able to visit his family for Christmas. In November, a source close to the royal family told Entertainment Tonight they were "disappointed." One source close to Harry and Markle said it is "fully anticipated that [the couple] will be at home in California and not be in the U.K. for Christmas." The two "have not finalized any specific plans" for the holidays, the source said at the time.