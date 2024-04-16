Meghan Markle Makes Special Visit to Children's Hospital

Meghan Markle visited the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles for a special event on March 21. Markle's storytime event was a part of the hospital's "Make March Matter" campaign, according to a report by Fox L.A. Markle read three books aloud to the patients, then spent some time studying with them afterward.

Markle read three of the CHLA patients' favorite books: Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat. She also participated in interactive activities associated with each book, meant to improve the patients' skills with problem-solving and basic education. Along the way, she was supporting the hospital's initiative to raise money for these children and improve their level of care.

"Make March Matter" is CHLA's annual fundraising event that takes advantage of the large celebrity presence in the area. Many stars visit for the occasion, and local business and community groups also get involved. For Markle's visit, she ended by taking a Polaroid picture with each child in her group and signing it for them.

Fans noted that Markle's visit may have hit close to home as the royal family deals with two unexpected cases of cancer. King Charles III announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in February, and on March 22, Kate Middleton announced that she has the disease as well. The king is undergoing an unspecified treatment and has canceled his public engagements, but continues to carry out his day-to-day duties. Middleton, on the other hand, is undergoing chemotherapy and is taking more time off.

Prince Harry and Markle made a statement shortly after Middleton's announcement. They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Prince Harry flew to the U.K. in February to visit with his father shortly after he announced his cancer diagnosis. He did not see Middleton during that trip, as she was still at home recovering privately. So far, he and Markle have not made any moves to reconnect with Middleton or Prince William, and it's not clear if or when they will. Prince Harry is traveling to the U.K. next month for an event related to his Invictus Games, but there's no indication that he will set aside time for the royal family.