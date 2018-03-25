Key Difference Spotted in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Wedding Invitations

There are several differences in the invitations for Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle and Prince William‘s wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge, but the biggest is how informal it is.

As PEOPLE Magazine points out, Queen Elizabeth II commanded the Lord Chamberlain to invite guests to William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. However, Prince Charles requests guests to attend Harry and Markle’s wedding on May 19.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

This little difference is likely because Prince Harry is lower on the line of succession than William, who is only second in the line of succession. After the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to their third child, Harry will move another rung down the line. He is now fifth in the line, before the child is born.

William’s wedding invitations were also sent on his grandmother’s behalf, and even had the monarch’s crest at the top. Harry’s came from their father, Prince Charles, so it had the feathered badge of the Prince of Wales.

The Royal Palace showed off the invitations on social media Thursday, and people started pouring over every detail of them. Many noticed that Markle is referred to as “Ms. Megan Markle,” a possible reference to her 2011-2012 marriage to movie producer Trevor Engelson. However, there is no rules about using “Ms.” for divorced women instead of “Miss,” so Markle likely made the personal choice to go with the former.

The rest of the invitations follow with Royal traditions, enlisting printers Bernard Westwood to make the cards, which include the Prince of Wales’ badge printed in gold ink.

Harry and Markle, a former American actress who starred in USA Network’s Suits, will be married at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The Queen will host a lunchtime reception for about 600 guests. About 200 guests are also included to Prince Charles’ evening reception at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle, the same place where the couple took their engagement photos.

The marriage will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, with the service led by the Dean of Windsor Reverend David Conner.

The 33-year-old Harry has not publicly announced a best man, but he served in the role at his older brother’s wedding.

Since the couple announced their engagement last fall, they have been appearing together during Harry’s royal duties, including a trip to Northern Ireland this week to attend an event at a next-generation science park.

During the stop, they met a couple who invents hypoallegenic baby products. As she pointed to one of their products, the 36-year-old Markle joked, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

