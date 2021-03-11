Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Haven't Spoken Directly in a Very Long Time

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left jaws on the floor following their interview with Oprah Winfrey as they detailed their reasoning behind why they chose to step away from the royal family. Within those conversations with the longtime on-air host, they addressed rumors, including the alleged disagreement between Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Now a source has come forward and revealed that the two have not been in direct contact in over a year.

"They were never that close, but the reason they're not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William," the insider told Us Weekly. "Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly."

Markle addressed the rumors that swirled around the time of her wedding that she allegedly made Middleton cry; however, according to Markle it was the other way around. While she did not dive into details of the exact conversation that was exchanged, she did admit that their disagreement was over the flower girl dresses and whatever was said or done ended up making Markle cry. The former Suits actress then said that Middleton ended up sending her a bouquet of flowers on down the road as an apology.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen," Markle told Winfrey. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. [...] What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true." According to Middleton, she didn't remember the situation quite like Markle and a separate insider said she felt it was a "misunderstanding."

"Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place," a source told Us Weekly. "She wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation. Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident." The source also mentioned that Middle allegedly feels upset that Markle mentioned her by name since none of the other family members were pinpointed by the actress.