Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Ball Game While Wearing Heels

Meghan Markle got a bit of a workout in on her latest royal outing on Monday, Sept. 24, with the Duchess of Sussex joining husband Prince Harry at the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University.

The program trains young people between the ages of 16 and 24 to become coaches, and Markle and Harry met with 60 graduating apprentices, Kensington Palace shared on Twitter.

Coach Core was established by the royal family in 2012 and “harnesses the power of sport and its ability to change lives and empower young people,” Kensington Palace wrote.

For the event, Markle wore a navy ruffled Oscar de la Renta top along with black Altuzarra pants and heels, with her ensemble allowing her to join Harry and the graduates for a game of netball ahead of the ceremony.

Video from the day shows Markle tossing in a ball in heels with perfect grace, adding yet another skill to her impressive resumé.

It’s Team Duke vs. Team Duchess as they join @WeAreCoachCoreUK apprentices for a netball shootout 🏀. pic.twitter.com/qFhzL2W3ac — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2018

After the drill, Markle received a hug from Harry that only continued the pair’s trend of being generally adorable during every outing they attend.

On the day, the Duchess reflected on the impact she has seen from the program during her year of living in the United Kingdom.

“My husband has devoted so many years to Coach Core and in the past year of my being in the UK to be able to see not just the impact but the incredible inspiration and sense of purpose that this instills in people is astounding,” she said.

Harry also spoke during at the event, telling those assembled about the positive impact of sport.

“Sport does not discriminate. But lack of support and barriers to access do, which is why the role of Coach Core fostering this raw talent is absolutely vital,” the Duke told the crowd. “Sport can inspire and invigorate, and as we have seen today, with the right opportunity, the right mentoring and the right focus, lives can be changed.”

During the event, Markle also referenced her former life as the star of USA’s Suits, revealing that she no longer watches the show after leaving it during the Season 7 finale earlier this year.

PEOPLE revealed that Markle was speaking with identical twins Luke and Elliott Rainbird, 20, whom she had previously met during another outing.

When the brothers asked the Duchess if she had seen the new season of Suits, she reportedly answered, “No,” before steering the conversation back to Coach Core.

