Meghan Markle Could Inherit Something From Princess Diana on Her Wedding Day

The “something borrowed” Meghan Markle will wear to her wedding to Prince Harry in May might be an iconic part of Princess Diana‘s wedding dress.

The U.K. Express notes that Harry could ask his uncle, Charles, the current Earl Spencer, for the use of his mother’s beautiful tiara from her marriage to Prince Charles. After the wedding, Diana gave the tiara to her brother. However, Diana’s diamond collection belongs to Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Harry’s sister-in-law, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, also wore one of his mother’s tiaras. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Kate was seen wearing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara at Queen Elizabeth II’s winter party at Buckingham Palace in December 2017. Kate also wore the tiara when King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain visited the U.K. in July 2017.

However, as the Express points out, Kate did not wear one of Diana’s tiaras for her wedding. Instead, Kate wore a minor royal tiara borrowed from the Queen. Kate’s tiara was a 1936 Cartier halo headpiece that was given to the Queen for her 18th birthday.

Markle already wears some of Diana’s jewels every day. Her engagement ring includes two diamonds from the late Diana’s collection, along with a new Botswana diamond. The ring was made by Cleave and Company, the official jewelers for Queen Elizabeth II, reports the New York Times.

“It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us, and it’s perfect,” Harry said in the interview the Royal Family shared when their engagement was announced in November.

Harry and Markle will be married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple started dating in late 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Markle is a former actress, best known for starring in USA Network’s legal drama Suits. She will be only the second American to marry into the British Royal Family and first person of mixed race to joining the family.

Last week, photos allegedly showing the 36-year-old Markle topless surfaced on online. It happened just hours after Queen Elizabeth gave her official blessing to the wedding.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” Harry’s grandmother said in a statement.