Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims ‘Not a Chance in Hell’ Duchess Will Meet Estranged Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle reportedly has no intention to meet with her estranged half-sister Samantha when she visits the United Kingdom.

Samantha’s manager announced she would be traveling to the island this week in order to attempt to make contact with the Duchess of Sussex, and discuss their father, Thomas’s health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, a friend of Meghan’s told The Daily Mail that she will not be meeting with her older sister, given the months-long Twitter animosity she has displayed toward her and the other members of the Royal Family.

“There is not a chance in hell that Meghan is going to lower herself with her half sister,” Markle’s unnamed friend told the outlet.

“Samantha is kidding herself if she thinks there is any possibility of getting together with Meghan, or anyone from the Royal Family for that matter.”

They added: “Meghan and Samantha were not close in the slightest. They never have been and it’s doubtful they ever will be, especially after all of Samantha’s name-calling and bullying.”

Samantha has made countless headlines since her younger sister’s wedding to Prince Charles back in May, often insulting her and her husband, and even once saying that if Thomas were to die from his heart condition it would be her fault.

The outlet reports that earlier this month Samantha claimed that her sister was not that much different from President Donald Trump.

She wrote: “[He] thinks he can shoot someone and still get votes. She can dump an entire family both sides and a best friend of 30 years and ignore it and be popular. Sad.”

The source told the publication that Meghan has been dealing with Samantha’s ‘very jealous’ behavior for quite some time, and that she “always kept tabs on how much their father spent on her.”

“Samantha has always tried to drive a wedge between Meghan and her father, and this is no exception,” the source added. “It’s no surprise that Meghan doesn’t have a relationship with her.”

The source also said that the Duchess is not concerned about her dad’s health at the moment.

“Her mom would be the first to know if there was some serious health issue with her dad, and she would tell Meghan,” they said.

Markle has been busy with her new responsibilities as member of the Royal Family, and going to events alongside her mother Doria Ragland. She recently made headlines after she closed her own car door, which was seen as proof she hasn’t led being a Royal go to her head.

“I had to smile — Meghan is closing the door of that car herself — you know she’s still used to doing that,” one person commented on Twitter.