Meghan Markle’s Ex Trevor Engelson Reportedly Tied the Knot Last Weekend

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, married his fiancée, Tracey Kurland, over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail. The British publication reports that Engleson and Kurland, a nutritionist, hosted a low-key ceremony at a private home in Hidden Hills, California.

Not many photos have surfaced of the secretive ceremony, save for a few Instagram stories captured by the Daily Mail, which you can see here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Engelson, a film producer, proposed to Kurland in Napa Valley in June, just two weeks after Markle wed Prince Harry across the pond. The couple began dating in November 2017.

“Luckiest guy I know,” Engelson reportedly captioned a celebratory Instagram announcing the engagement. “Get ready to party!”

Kurland reportedly wore an off-the-shoulder, mid-calf-length white dress, while Engelson wore a gray suit with a pink shirt and no tie.

“The wedding seemed like a small, casual but intimate affair — a world away from Meghan’s huge marriage to Harry in England,” one guest told the Daily Mail. “The bride and groom looked so much in love and very happy together. The whole event was about them.”

Markle and Engelson were married from 2011 to 2013 after dating for six years before getting engaged in 2010. The exes married in a beachfront getaway wedding in Ocho Rios, Jamaica with 102 guests in attendance, according to Us Weekly. Markle wore a strapless sheath gown with a notch neckline and bejeweled belt.

Earlier this year, Skinnygirl founder and Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel denied a romantic connection to Engelson after she said in an interview that they had dated.

During the radio interview, she recalled meeting Engelson in Chicago, saying that the two were “supposed to go out” and that she “ended up seeing him one time.” But when the story began making headlines, Frankel took to Twitter, claiming that it was blown out of proportion.

She retweeted an article about the story that had a headline claiming she “once went on a date” with Engelson.

“Never dated,” she wrote alongside the article. “Met. But I guess we’re not going to let the truth get in the way of a good story. While we’re at it, I was engaged to one of the Hemsworth brothers but he wasn’t good looking enough for me.”

In the initial interview on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Frankel left little doubt that she’d spent an evening along with Engelson.

“I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” she recalled. “I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in L.A. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits.”

Eventually, she said that any trace of romance left their meeting shortly after it began, revealing that they made plans to work on a series together.

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do,” she said.

“He looks a little bit like my ex, which scares me,” the reality star continued. “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But I don’t know there’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.”