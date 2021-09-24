Meghan Markle Dragged Over Her Choice of Coat During New York City Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have good intentions for their trip to New York City this week, from encouraging children to read with a stop at a school in Harlem to their planned appearance at the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park. However, Markle’s choice of heavy coats drew more attention than any of their initiatives. Markle wore a heavy wool coat when she met New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at One World Trade Center on Thursday, even though it was 80 degrees in the city that day.

Markle wore a long black Armani wool coat, black turtleneck, and wide-legged trousers during their meeting with de Blasio and Hochul. Later on Thursday, she wore a black turtleneck dress with a camel MaxMara wool coat during a stop at the United Nations with Harry, notes InTouch Weekly. While these looks would have been perfect in late fall, outside observers thought Markle’s outfits were inappropriate for the weather conditions, although they could also be considered very appropriate for the formal settings the former actress spent her day in.

On Friday morning, Markle and Harry stopped by PS 123 in Harlem, where Markle read a copy of her new book The Bench while Harry joined the schoolchildren. The couple also checked out a mural painted by fourth and fifth graders, reports ABC7 New York. They donated garden boxes with vegetables and herbs to also encourage healthy eating. Markle wore a burgundy pantsuit during the stop.

‘Markle realty wants the turtleneck/wool coat look to happen’

Fashion note: Meghan Markle really wants the turtleneck/wool coat look to happen. Currently, it's nearly 80 degrees in NYC. https://t.co/Ui9trp4NDN — Molly McPherson (@MollyMcPherson) September 23, 2021

“For me, the idea of ‘The Bench’ is it doesn’t have to be a bench, it could be a chair, it could be any place, just a special place where you feel comfortable,” Markle told the students before answering some of their questions. “I was, at the moment, witnessing my husband with our son when he’d just been born, and watching that this could be a place where they could continue to grow and connect and learn, and that could be anywhere. So it’s about finding that special place for you that’s in your heart, and wherever you find it, to always go and reset and go, ahhhh, this feels good.”

‘Ridiculous’

Ridiculous–who wears a coat in this weather?



Meghan Markle wears ANOTHER warm coat on humid 80-degree NYC day https://t.co/M3uNnxE2Kt via @Femail — Isabella 🌻🇺🇸 (@isabella_usuk) September 24, 2021

Markle and Harry will wrap up their New York City tour on Saturday when they attend Global Citizen Live to help promote global access to vaccines. Scroll on for a look at the responses to Markle’s outfits during the tour.

‘Someone should’ve warned her’

https://twitter.com/Murky__Meg/status/1441055254838054924?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Lol a fan of Harry and Meghan but someone should’ve warned her about the September weather in nyc, she’s dressed aggressively for fall and it is basically 80 degrees,” one fan wrote.

‘She just likes that outfit’

She just likes that outfit and was ready to wear it. I understand. 😆https://t.co/kG7v8Bt8nd — Shannon (@kcshannonlee1) September 23, 2021

“It’s 25 degrees Celsius in NYC this week—why on earth she is wearing [a] turtleneck and a coat??” one Twitter user wrote.

‘I’m sweating for her’

Meghan Markle Wears Camel Coat With a Black Dress and Heels to Visit the UN



The lady has class. Meghan wore a Max Mara coat in camel, a slick black dress, Valentino sunglasses and carried a mini Valetra tote bag. And Harry? Well… https://t.co/5fJLBiatCq — Tia (@Tia94429482) September 24, 2021

“I love love love Meghan Markle so much but it was wayyy tooo hot for her coats in NYC yesterday… love you tho… I’m sweating for her,” one fan wrote.

‘Marke is a BOSS’

Meghan Markle IS A BOSS today in New York 😭 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/8JXuAFtOy2 — Paige 🌸 Dr (@PaigeMASTERS5) September 23, 2021

“I like that when #MeghanMarkle is working she looks the part… Always very professional,” one fan wrote.