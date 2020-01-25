Meghan Markle Doing ‘Ellen’ for First Big Interview, Not Oprah

Update: A source told Entertainment Tonight that Markle has no intention of appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, despite an earlier report from the Daily Mail. The previously published story continues below:

Meghan Markle will reportedly sit down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first post-royal exit interview, seemingly snubbing long-time friend Oprah Winfrey. According to sources close to the actress-turned-royal mom of one, the Duchess of Sussex has said that the interview “has been in the works for quite some time now,” though nothing has yet been confirmed.

“Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now,” a source at The Ellen DeGeneres Show told the Daily Mail, adding that the interview will “be all hush-hush and most likely at a secret location” as the “studio poses too many challenges.”

“Ellen has a way of making things happen,” the source added. “Plus Ellen has made it clear to her staffers that Meghan is one of the nicest, most real people she’s ever met and that Harry is just the same. She would want a sit-down with the both of them together. She wants her fans to see what she already knows to be true.”

According to sources, Markle’s decision to give her first interview to DeGeneres is due to the close bond they have formed. The duo first met a Los Angeles-area dog shelter years ago and have stayed in touch ever since. The talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi even recently visited Markle and Prince Harry shortly after the couple welcomed son Archie.

“[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomizes authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits,” a source said. “[Markle] said they have stayed in touch since meeting in person and have become close. She said they actually have a lot in common and that Ellen has been a huge support, especially since moving to Canada.”

A spokesperson for DeGeneres did not return the Daily Mail‘s request for comment and no interview has yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, a royal source told PEOPLE that the reports are “categorically untrue.”

If true, the move seemingly snubs Winfrey’s chance at scoring the first post-royal exit interview, something that will likely draw plenty of eyes. Markle and Winfrey have a long-standing friendship, with the media mogul even scoring an invite to her May 2018 royal wedding.

“Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah’s – (and Gayle King’s) nose out of joint,” a source said. “After all, Oprah wooed Meghan’s mother by having her spend the day in Montecito, wrangled an invite to the wedding and has been pretty vocal in her support of the couple’s decision to break away.”

Despite DeGeneres likely scoring the interview, sources claim that Markle my still squeeze in some time for sit downs with both Winfrey and King, who attended her baby shower.