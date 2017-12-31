Meghan Markle’s Dad ‘Extremely Hurt’ by Prince Harry’s Family Remark

Meghan Markle‘s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., recently said the future princess’ father, Thomas Markle, was “extremely hurt” after Prince Harry said the British royal family is the “family she never had.”

Thomas Markle Jr. told The Daily Mail that Markle had “really good family” life, although her parents divorced when she was six years old.

“My father will be extremely hurt, actually,” Thomas Jr. said. “He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she’s at today.”

Thomas Jr. told the Daily Mail that Markle and her father’s family would get together for Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays and other holidays.

“Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged. She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot,” Thomas Jr. said.

Thomas Jr. now lives in Grants Pass, Oregon. His 73-year-old father is a retired lighting director and has not met Prince Harry. However, Harry met with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who still lives in Los Angeles.

Samantha Grant, Markle’s estranged half-sister, also complained about Harry’s comments.

“Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos,” Grant tweeted on Dec. 27. “Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family… Marrying merely extends it.”

On Dec. 27, Harry talked about how Markle was getting along with his extended family after Christmas.

“She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had,” Harry told the BBC.

Harry and Markle will marry on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.