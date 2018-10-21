Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Priyanka Chopra 'Really Excited' for Duchess' Pregnancy

Priyanka Chopra is "really excited" about her best friend Meghan Markle's pregnancy, the Quantico star said Friday.

"I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her," Chopra told PEOPLE at JBL Fest in Las Vegas. "I think this is a new phase in every woman's life... and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be."

Chopra and Markle have been close friends for years. In May, Chopra, 37, attended Markle's marriage to Prince Harry in the U.K. They have stayed in contact, with Chopra telling PEOPLE last month that Markle is doing an "amazing" job as the new Duchess of Sussex.

"I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is. You can have work friendships, those are different," Chopra said at the time. "But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn't matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that's what we're like."

On Wednesday, Chopra was at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York, where E! News asked for her thoughts on Markle's pregnancy. She joked about not being up to date with all of her friends.

"I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up,'" she said.

As for having babies of her own, Chopra said she would like to have a family of her own soon. She recently told Cosmopolitan it is "the goal," adding, "It's definitely something that I hope will happen."

Chopra has something else to think about first though. This summer, she got engaged to singer Nick Jonas during a ceremony in Mumbai. "The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," she wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Markle and Harry announced their pregnancy earlier this week, just as they began a royal tour of Australia for the Invictus Games. Markle and Harry's 16-day tour will also take the royal couple to New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Oct. 15. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Aside from planning a wedding, Chopra recently completed the film Isn't It Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Betty Gilpin. The film hits theaters on Feb. 14 and stars Chopra as a woman fed up with love who finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

