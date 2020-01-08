Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Goes on Fiery Twitter Rant, Breaks New Year’s Resolution of Making 2020 a ‘Year of Forgiveness’

Meghan Markle’s longtime best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is already abandoning her New Year’s resolution to “make 2020 a year of forgiveness and a season of positivity.” After one Twitter user taunted her on the social media platform at the start of the new year, the fashion stylist hit back with a fiery rant defending herself.

“Tell me I’ve had plastic surgery,” she wrote on her private Twitter account, according to Express. “Tell me I’m not deserving I’ve [sic] the work I’ve achieved. Tell me all kinds of things to make yourself feel better. While you’re doing that, I’m actually making a great life for myself.”

Although the tweet seems to have since been deleted, it came just shortly after Mulroney shared her New Year’s resolution on Instagram, stating her desire to enter 2020 with a more positive and forgiving mindset.

“I’m walking into 2020 with a clear heart and mind,” she shared. “If you owe me, don’t worry about it — you’re welcome. If you wronged me, it’s all good — lesson learned. If you’re angry with me, you won. I’ve let it go. It we aren’t speaking, it’s cool (I love you and I wish you well). If I’ve wronged you, I apologize. It wasn’t intentional.”

“I’m grateful for every experience that I have received,” the message continued. “Life is too short for pent up anger, grudges, extra stress of pain. Forgiveness if a gift to yourself. Make 2020 a year of forgiveness and a season of positivity.”

Although Mulroney has certainly made a name for herself, she has found her name in headlines more frequently following Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, and she has oftentimes found herself at the center of negative comments. Just this past November, she was criticized after she shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit, prompting her to write, “Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach. Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities, I work with and my children. But guess what…I don’t care.”

Mulroney and the Duchess of Sussex have been friends for years and first met after Markle moved to Canada to star in the USA Network series Suits, which she had to leave after becoming engaged to Prince Harry. Along with attending the royal wedding nearly a year ago, Mulroney was present at Markle’s New York City baby shower in April 2019. Mulroney has also oftentimes come to Markle’s defense as she faced scathing tabloids regarding her relationship with her family and the rest of the royals.