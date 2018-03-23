Meghan Markle Drops Royal Baby Hint

With just two months until her and Prince Harry‘s upcoming nuptials, Meghan Markle is already thinking about little royal babies.

While touring the campus of Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park on Friday with fiancée Harry, the couple met a husband and wife team who makes innovative and hypoallergenic baby products.

Pointing to the products from Shnuggle, PEOPLE reports Markle said, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

The products on display included a baby bath that allows a baby to sit up, a changing mat and a Moses basket.

“It’s very sweet,” Markle added.

Sinead Murphy, who founded the company along with her husband, Adam, told reporters that “they seemed very engaged with the products. Harry was particularly interested in the bath. I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephew or niece.”

“As soon as he saw the bum bump [which stops the baby from slipping down] he understood immediately,” she continued. “He said, ‘Oh, non-slip.’”

Murphy speculated that a baby announcement might on its way within the next few years. “With an upcoming marriage it’s likely there is going to be an announcement in the next few years. No pressure on the lovely couple!”

The future spouses both share a love of kids. Harry supports several charities that work to better the lives of children all over the world, and he can’t resist sharing special moments with little ones at royal events.

Markle has traveled to Rwanda to work on behalf of kids, and before deleting her social media, she regularly posted sweet snaps hanging out with friends’ kids.

The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle. The palace shared a few new details about the royal wedding on Thursday, including that around 600 invitations are on their way to lucky guests in the mail.

In the invites, unveiled by Kensington Palace, was a subtle reference to Markle’s divorce, as the cards used a different reference for the bride-to-be than what would typically appear.

The cards read: “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of [name] at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle.”

Royal invitations normally refer to the bride as Miss, but because the American actress is divorced, she was referenced as Ms. Meghan Markle. The Suits alum was previously married to movie producer Trevor Engelson from 2011-12.

Kensington Palace shared that the invitations were printed on English card with gold and black American ink, then burnished to bring out the shine and gilded around the edge.

They were crafted by Barnard Westwood, who has been making royal invitations since 1985.

Harry and Markle will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, while the service will be led by the Dean of Windsor Reverend David Conner.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” officials from Kensington Palace said in a statement.