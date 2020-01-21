Meghan Markle Is All Smiles While Walking Archie and Dogs as Prince Harry Flies Back to Canada

Meghan Markle recently returned to Canada after a brief stint in London this month, where she’s been photographed doing normal things like driving and picking her friend up from the airport. She continued that streak on Monday when she was snapped on a hike with her son, Archie, smiling for a photographer as she cradled the 8-month-old in a baby carrier.

Meghan out and about with Archie & two dogs in Canada-smiling very happily for a photographer. In 🇬🇧 the PPOs would not allow this photo to happen & most “off-duty” pix of royals never see the light of day. Harry is en route to 🇨🇦 to join his family. Nice to see her beaming. pic.twitter.com/k6cocKAoPB — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 20, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex was bundled up for the weather on Vancouver Island in a knit hat, sweater, leggings and hiking boots, her hair in a braid as she held a leash for her dogs.

“I think it’s really interesting, when you look at the coverage over the past year or so, never once did we see a candid shot of Meghan walking the dogs when they were living in Windsor,” NBC News London correspondent Kelly Cobiella said on TODAY on Tuesday. “Now we’ve not only seen Meghan walking the dogs, but Harry arriving at the airport, (and) Meghan taking off from the airport to one of her events last week, so things may have already changed.”

Prince Harry touched down in Canada on Monday night after a royal appearance that day at a summit in London for leaders of 21 African countries hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Beginning in the spring, Markle and Harry will no longer be working members of the royal family.

Harry opened up about the couple’s decision during a charity dinner in London on Sunday night, explaining that he and Markle felt there “was no other option” but to step back.

“Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he said. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as this goes, there really was no other option.”

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” Harry continued. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson