Meghan Markle Addresses Whether She Would Forgive the Royal Family for Mistreatment

Meghan Markle has opened up and addressed whether or not she would forgive the Royal Family for the past alleged mistreatment. In an interview with The Cut, Markle was asked about the notion of burying the hatchet, to which she replied, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive."

She continued, "I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song." Back in 2021, Markle and her husband Prince Harry sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein Markle made claims of racist conversations from high members of the Royal Family. According to Markle, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why.

They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be. Harry opted not to speak about the specific situation but did not refute his wife's claims. Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with.

The couple left their roles in the British Royal Family in 2020 and have since been completely stripped of their positions and entitlements. Harry stated that his family even cut him off financially around a year ago. They also had their security detail removed, which they say put their very lives at risk. In June 2021, just a few months after their televised interview, Markle gave birth to daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, her second child with Harry.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they shared in a public announcement. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."