Megan Thee Stallion Speaks out on Surviving Tory Lanez Shooting and the Public Scrutiny Around the Trial

Megan Thee Stallion is closing the chapter on her traumatic shooting at the hands of rapper Tory Lanez. The Grammy-winning artist opened up about the difficulties she faced in the aftermath of the July 2020 shooting and through Lanez's December 2022 trial and conviction in a new essay for Elle Magazine published Tuesday, writing that she doesn't want to use the word "victim" to describe herself.

"As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," wrote Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see."

The "Savage" rapper accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet by Lanez after she exited a car they had been riding in following an argument, and the "Say It" rapper was subsequently charged with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

Dealing with people who doubted her story or claimed Lanez was innocent was an obstacle Megan didn't realize she would have to deal with in the aftermath. "It never crossed my mind that people wouldn't believe me," she wrote, adding that she still "knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail." Despite being determined to see the case through, Megan wrote that she began "falling into a depression."

"I didn't feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn't even know what I wanted to rap about," she recalled. "I wondered if people even cared anymore. There would be times that I'd literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I'd have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion."

In December, Megan took the stand during Lanez's trial, which ended with a guilty verdict on all three counts for the rapper. Lanez's conviction was more than just justice for Megan, but also "it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them." She continued, "My heart hurts for all the women around the world who are suffering in silence, especially if you're a Black woman who doesn't appear as if she needs help." The "Sweetest Pie" artist revealed that she no longer plans to speak publicly about the shooting and that her essay was meant to "change the narrative because I'm more than just my trauma." She added, "This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me."