Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting Leaves Two Men Dead

Two men were killed in a shooting outside of a Boosie Badazz concert earlier this month in Pacific Junction, Iowa. According to local ABC News affiliate KETV, the shooting took place at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 outside of the I-29 Speedway, which was meant to serve as the outdoor venue for a concert featuring Boosie and several other artists. After the violence, the event was called off.

The two shooting victims were identified as 28-year-old Marcus L. Johnson and 27-year-old Charles A. Williams Jr. Both passed away due to their injuries, but so far no motive for the shooting has been publicly announced. The event itself was called "The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest," and also featured performances by rap music artists Rob49 and Rich the Factor. It's unclear how far along the show had gotten before its abrupt ending, but it was scheduled to end around 11 p.m.

Boosie addressed the cancellation in a video posted to Instagram that same night, but at the time he didn't seem to be aware of the shooting. He said: "They just shut the concert down. I've been in the back a couple of hours waiting to perform and [police] just shut the concert down. I don't know. Some s- happened in the front." The rapper invited fans to join him at a local club, saying: "The party don't stop."

The latest reports indicate that police are still investigating this shooting, but they have not published any further details so far. They are asking the public to pass along any tips they might have by calling the Mills County Sheriff's Office. However, other state and local law enforcement agencies are involved as well.

Boosie Badazz is the current stage name of Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., who previously went by Lil Boosie. The 41-year-old began rapping in the 1990s but began to find real success in the early 2000s. However, his career was derailed by a prison sentence in 2009. The rapper was found guilty on charges related to the possession of cannabis and an illegal firearm. While behind bars, he was indicted on several more serious drug charges including "intent to distribute" and "conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution," as well as first-degree murder. Boosie could have faced the death penalty if found guilty, but he denied all these charges. He was found not guilty and released in 2014 after serving his initial five-year sentence.

Boosie could be facing more prison time soon, as he has a handful of cases related to firearm possession in process at the time of this writing. The rapper has not commented on the deaths at his Aug. 12 concert on social media.