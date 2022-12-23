Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Speaks Out Amid Tory Lanez Trial

After a highly publicized criminal trial, Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend is finally speaking out. The Houston hottie has accused her former friend, fellow rapper Tory Lanez, of shooting her in July 2020 amid a tense argument over their careers. Lanez's legal team doesn't deny that Stallion was shot, instead, they say he wasn't the shooter. Jury deliberations are ongoing, leaving many wondering what the outcome would be. Stallion took the stand to deliver emotional testimony about how the ordeal has impacted her personal life. She's been dating Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine for two years, and says her relationship has been affected. Stallion, who would later admit to being intimate with Lanez, testified: "Not a day goes by without being called a liar," she said through tears. "This whole thing is about who I was having sex with, not who shot me, and I don't know why." She also said that Pardi was embarrassed at times, noting, "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed."

After months of silence, Pardi, 32, shared a lengthy Instagram Stories message in support of Stallion. "To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you," he began in the post. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from defendant in the eyes of the public .. to anyone with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt. "I pray for their protection…I pray for their covering…I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

During her testimony, Stallion explained why she didn't immediately name Lanez. She credited the height of the Black Lives Matter Movement with Black men being gunned down by police, despite them being unarmed. The rapper also explained that the hip-hop industry is a boys club and she feared she'd be ostracized, which she eventually was.

The "Savage" rapper has been a punch line in hip-hop rhymes, with Drake recently dissing her. She even said she contemplated suicide in the aftermath, adding that she wishes Lanez would have killed her to avoid what she's been dealing with since.