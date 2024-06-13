Tory Lanez's Wife Raina Chassagne Files for Divorce

Tory Lanez is getting a divorce. The rapper, who hails from Canada, is getting a divorce after just a year of marriage. The divorce comes amid him serving a 10-year sentence. His wife, Raina Chassagne, lists their date of marriage as June 25, 2023 amid his trial for his role in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The date of separation is listed as June 1, 2024. The current estranged couple are also parents to 7-year-old son, Kai'lon. She now wants sole physical and legal custody, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce filing.

Lanez's attorney released a statement regarding his sentencing, saying: "Over the past three years, Mr. Peterson has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate Ms. Pete and silence her truths from being heard.

Stallion's attorney would later praise her "for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed."

Amid Meg's trial and the aftermath, she'd later attest to her trauma from the ordeal noting: "I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory. I've been tormented and terrorized."

Meg would note that her former friend conspired against her, alleging he "paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could've been dead. He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions."