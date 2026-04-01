Megan Thee Stallion Rushed to Hospital

Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized after falling ill during Tuesday night’s production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

The 31-year-old rapper was forced to exit the show, in which she plays nightclub impresario Harold Zidler, after starting to feel “very ill” mid-performance.

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“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” a representative for Megan told Variety. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

The “Hot Girl Summer” musician’s hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, subsequently wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post, “Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced back in February that the Grammy-winning rapper would make her Broadway debut in the role originated by Tony winner Danny Burstein and previously played by celebrities including Bob the Drag Queen, Tituss Burgess, Boy George, and Wayne Brady.

Megan’s stint as Harold Zidler, which kicked off on March 24, was planned to be an eight-week engagement at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre ending on May 17. It’s unclear how the performer’s recent hospitalization will impact her run on the show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said at the time her casting was announced. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Late last month, Megan told USA TODAY that starring on Broadway was something her late mother, Holly Thomas, would have loved for her.

“So, loving ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and knowing that my mom loved theatre, I feel like she saw this for me,” the “Cry Baby” artist said. “I feel like she manifested this for me. So, I feel really excited to do it, and I’m [going to] put my all into it.”