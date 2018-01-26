Megan Fox Teases a Valentine’s Gift for Fans With Red Lingerie Photo

Megan Fox is gifting her Instagram followers with a special lingerie Valentine’s Day giveaway. The Frederick’s of Hollywood co-owner, brand ambassador and model shared a steamy snap on the social media platform in a lacy red set lingerie set.

“With Valentine’s Day right around the corner I am giving away my lingerie collection from [Frederick’s of Hollywood.] Click the link in my bio for details,” she wrote in her caption.

Compliments like “goddess,” “beautiful” and “perfect” punctuated the actress’ comments section. “Your beauty has no bounds!” one fan wrote.

Fox’s Instagram profile linked to a lingerie giveaway to win her entire Megan Fox Collection from the brand.

The mom of three frequently models her toned body and her company’s designs on social media. In a post earlier this month, she wore a similar blue and black lace set while showing off her abs.

Other than promoting her lingerie line, Fox remains fairly low-profile online. That rule found an exception when she shared a rare photo of herself and her son Journey with Journey’s grandmother, aka Fox’s mother Gloria. Fox simply captioned the photo “clone wars,” making a Star Wars reference.

While Fox has an active Instagram page, she rarely shares images of her children. Back in July, she posted a collage of Polaroids showing her other kids with husband Brian Austin Green, Noah, 5 and Bodhi, 3.

Fox and Green, who also has a 15-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil, have been married since 2010. In August 2015, they filed for divorce, but ultimately reconciled.

Back in November, Fox told Extra that she is thinking about having more kids.

“None of them are planned, so I can not tell you if I’m done,” Fox said. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

Fox told Extra that Journey is “just very calm and kind,” but her older children are “wild beasts and they’re always fighting.”

Aside from Fox’s appearances on New Girl and the two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesfilms, Fox has slowed down on acting to focus on her family. She also launched her own lingerie line with Frederick’s of Hollywood.