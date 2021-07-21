Megan Fox Reveals She Stopped Drinking Because of 'Belligerent' Comments She Made at Golden Globes

✖

Megan Fox is opening up about her disastrous experience at the 2009 Golden Globes that convinced her to stop drinking. The actress, 35, took a walk down memory lane for Who What Wear on July 16, revisiting some of her most memorable looks throughout the years, including the gold Ralph Lauren gown she donned to the 2009 ceremony.

"I hate wearing my hair back like this," the Midnight in the Switchgrass star said. "I have a huge, round forehead so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that." She then revealed that the night in question was not a good one for her in general, laughing as she revealed she went through "multiple glasses" of champagne while seated at a table with Blake Lively, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. "Now I don't drink, and this is why," she explained. "I was belligerent and said a bunch of s— I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that."

Fox did stir up controversy during an interview with Giuliana Rancic at the time when she called herself a transphobic slur and said she was "horrified and embarrassed" to be attending the show. Asked about the whereabouts of her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Fox said the Beverly Hills, 90210 star didn't attend because he didn't want to be her date.

Looking back now, Fox said she got in "a lot of trouble" for her comments, adding that while she didn't remember what exactly she shared, she knew it didn't go over well. Fox has since been open about abstaining from alcohol and drugs, telling Esquire in 2013, "I don't like feeling out of control. I have to feel like I'm in control of my body."

Fox has been a pivotal support point for her current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who has been working to recover from substance abuse issues. In December, Kelly told Interview that Adderall had become a "huge thing" for him in particular before he decided to seek treatment. "When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps," he explained of his girlfriend's role in his recovery.