Megan Fox Clarifies Her Comment After Calling Donald Trump a 'Legend' at UFC Fight

✖

Megan Fox is clarifying what she meant after referring to former president Donald Trump as a "legend." During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Arsenio Hall, the actress noted that she was sitting in the same row as Trump and Justin Bieber while attending the UFC 264 fight. Depending on what side of the political divide you sit on, Fox was either a hero or a villain because she was either quickly praised or condemned for her comment, but she was just as quick to clarify.

"I was in a row with Bieber, Trump was also in my row," she said when asked what her time was like at the fight. "And I've never seen a Secret Service person before. So, he [Trump] had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in."

"I was like, 'I don't know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.' So, I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about," she confessed. However man took her words and assumed she was referring to Trump as a legend, in general, whereas she meant it as he was a legend in the arena. After she was both praised and scolded for her remarks, she quickly took to Instagram to explain what exactly she meant.

"Uhmmm... I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," she wrote on her Instagram story according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend," she added. "I said he was a legend... in that arena (key part of that sentence)." She then detailed how it was clear that many of the fans attending the fight were Republicans because of how they reacted as soon as he walked in. "The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue."

She then ended by saying, "That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying. Burn a witch at the stake mentally though. The world needs more of that." She also followed that up with a SpongeBob meme of the yellow character throwing flowers at Squidward with writing that reads, "When someone can't stand me and I send them love and light anyway," with more writing below it that reads, "There b—h." Clearly, Fox had feelings about having to explain herself.