Megan Fox Offers to Take Adriana Lima on a Date in Flirty Exchange

Megan Fox and Adriana Lima had a flirty exchange and fans are here for it. The former Victoria's Secret model recently posted a side-by-side photo of the two women with Lima suggesting if Fox ever needed a body double she'd be up for the task. In response, the actress asked Lima's interest in being her on-screen girlfriend, but they'd have to go on a date first and Lima gushed over being up for it.

Lima captioned the photo with, "@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up my only request is.... We share the same makeup artist @patrickta," the 40-year-old said, obviously insinuating the two could pass for sisters. Fox then left a cheeky reply saying, "But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well? Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu." Lima then responded with, "@meganfox it's a date see you tonight at Nobu." The Comments By Celebs account left their caption simple, saying, "MGK who?"

Fans immediately flooded the comment section, with one writing, "I WANT IN," while someone else said, "Can you imagine waiting on that table?" Another onlooker said, "Megan shooting her shot," while another echoed, "The level of hotness would break the earth."

Fox seems to be happier than ever with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly after the two went public earlier this year and fans have been gushing over the pair ever since. The singer and actress can't seem to stop making headlines from the outfits they coordinate — yes, they coordinate their looks, which only makes sense because they look absolutely stunning at red carpet events together — to their vacations.

While her new relationship seems like nothing but pure bliss, she recently confessed she went through her own personal "hell" after the couple visited Costa Rica and experienced their own separate personal journeys after consuming the psychedelic tea, ayahuasca. "It was incredibly intense. The second night, I went to hell for eternity. And just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there was no beginning, middle or end," she said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live to fill-in host Arsenio Hall.

"It's your own psychological hell basically, the medicine right? This is a medicine that surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy, it just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison you hold yourself in. So it's your own version of hell. And I was definitely there."