Megan Fox Fans Have Words About Her New Lingerie Photos

Megan Fox’s latest sultry snap posted to Instagram to promote her lingerie line is drawing the wrong kind of attention from fans.

On Friday, the Frederick’s of Hollywood co-owner, brand ambassador, and model took to Instagram to post a snap of a WWD article announcing that her lingerie line is coming to Forever 21.

“It’s introducing the brand to millennials and Gen Z who aren’t familiar with it, but can relate to the designs I produced for spring,” Fox told WWD. “We met with them [Forever 21] and showed them some samples and sketches of what the collections are going to look like and I felt like it was a good partnership because of Forever 21’s demographic.”

The new Megan Fox Spring Collection from the company will reportedly be available to purchase online or in Forever 21 stores, though not everyone is excited about it, many taking to the comments section to state how selling the lingerie in a store that pre-teens and teens frequent is not a good idea

“Oh good, because we need 12 yr olds in intimate apparel…but let’s not sexualize young girls,” one person commented.

“Forever 21 is not a place for Fredericks,” wrote another.

“Isn’t that a teen store?” asked another, adding the hashtag “confused.”

While promoting the new lingerie line, Fox recently spoke about how she balances her family life, with husband Brian Austin Green and their three sons, and her career in an interview with E! News.

Regarding school responsibilities, Fox said, “[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up.”

She made sure to also address that the couple always makes time for each other as well.

“We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn’t always kid-centered,” said the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star. “I try to make a rule let’s not talk about the kids, but it’s impossible.”