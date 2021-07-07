Megan Fox Defends One of Her Most Reviled Movie Roles

✖

Meghan Fox is defending one of her films claiming it's not as bad as people claim; however, she only used the word "decent" to describe it. Her 2010 film Jonah Hex earned her an Oscar nomination and not even she thinks that should have happened, but the actress does feel it's not as unwatchable as some have made it out to be. "While I shouldn't have been nominated for an Oscar for it, I'm definitely not bad in it," she said during an interview with the Washington Post.

While some have been quick to ridicule her performance in the DC character inspired film, she explained her taking on the role by adding that she was simply trying to find herself as an actress after having been labeled by Hollywood. "I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career," she said. "And then that started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way." She added that she wanted to "grow into myself as an actor" when she said yes to her role in the early 2000s film.

However, while she may feel as if it's not so bad these days, in 2016 she felt quite different about the film. "Something like Jonah Hex I'm not going to let them see, ever. No one should ever see that movie," she said according to cbr.com. While she may be defending the film more these days, that's not the only thing she feels strongly for. In a recent interview with InStyle, Fox defended her relationship with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly after it's been pointed out more than once that there is a four year age difference between the two saying it's "ridiculous that women are treated that way."

"You want to talk about patriarchy?" she said. "The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35," she noted before adding that while he may act younger than his actual age, the fact of the matter is that he's in his 30s. "Granted, he's acted like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19." She then noted that men are treated differently in this situation saying, "No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f— yourself. We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."