Meet Wendy Williams’ New Manager Bernie Young

After ousting her estranged husband Kevin Hunter from her daytime talk show, Wendy Williams has found a new manager in Bernie Young.

News that Young had been hired to fill the role left by Hunter’s absence had first been confirmed by a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show to Page Six on April 24, just a week after it had been officially announced that Hunter had been let go.

Young stepped in to fill the role of Hunter, who had been axed at the series after news of his alleged affair with Sharina Hudson came to light and after Williams served him divorce papers. Hunter had been William’s longtime manager and acted as her partner in Wendy Williams Productions, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show.

Currently, Young is not set to serve as executive producer, as that role has been entirely taken over by Williams.

Young is no stranger to talk shows, as he previously worked on The Rosie O’Donnell Show from the late 1990s to the early 2000s and Martha from 2005 to 2012.

Since his hiring at The Wendy Williams Show, Young and Williams have reportedly grown close, as they have been seen out and about with one another on multiple occasions.

After being spotted speaking with the daytime talk show host after the taping of her Tuesday, April 23 episode, which sparked speculation that Young was hired as her manager, the duo were seen getting lunch at popular New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto.

“Wendy was with her [new manager] Bernie Young and other members of the show at Fresco by Scotto,” a source told Page Six. “She looked great! Even though she’s suffering from a cold. They all looked like they were in a great mood.”

Although her relationship with her estranged husband, whom she shares 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter with, has crumbles and has continued to be marred with scandalous headlines, Williams appears to be eager to move past the difficulty of recent weeks and months. According to sources, she holds no regrets over her April 11 filing of divorce papers and has no intentions of rekindling her romance with Hunter.

“Wendy’s not looking back. Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone,” a source told Us Weekly. “She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”

Proving the statement to be correct, Williams has even joked about her scenario with her husband, as well as already jumping back into the dating game, on her talk show.