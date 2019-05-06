Meat Loaf Has Nasty Spill, Falls Offstage and Breaks Collarbone

Meat Loaf took a nasty fall off stage over the weekend, reportedly suffering a broken collarbone.

Meat Loaf fell off stage, not while singing, but while talking this weekend. According to a report by TMZ, the 71-year-old rock star was doing a Q&A session at the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend when he took a tumble. In videos from the event, he seemed to lose his balance, then drop with an expression of pure terror.

Meat Loaf tried to catch himself for a moment before dropping behind the stage. He fell into a black curtain that billowed out of his way. Event staff ran to him, and the music legend did not show himself on stage again. However, those in attendance told TMZ that he had held onto his microphone, thanking fans and staffers, and offering refunds to those who had paid for a photo op that they had never gotten.

He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he had to stay overnight. Meat Loaf reportedly needed treatment for a broken collarbone — a serious injury that will take time to recover from. There have been no updates on the singer’s condition, or on any other upcoming public appearances that he might miss while he recovers. His Twitter and Facebook pages are both quiet as well.

This is not the first major health issue Meat Loaf has suffered, nor his first one on stage. In fact, the singer has collapsed on stage three times — in 2003, 2011 and again in 2016. These incidents were chalked up to dehydration, exhaustion and illness, and he has continued to make public appearances in the time in between.

Meat Loaf is considered one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of his age, with some of his music growing more influential over time. Born Marvin Lee Aday, he legally changed his first name to Michael later in life, but most know him by his stage name. His most famous work is Bat Out of Hell. His trilogy of albums — Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose — have sold over 50 million copies worldwide to date.

More recently, Meat Loaf has been focused on non-musical media appearances. He released his last album in 2016 and finished his last tour in 2017. However, according to a report by The Sun, he has been planning a massive world tour for this year, albeit with another vocalist taking the lead.