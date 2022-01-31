Meat Loaf’s Son-in-Law Scott Ian Speak out on His Death

Meat Loaf’s son-in-law, thrash metal icon Scott Ian, has spoken out on the rock legend’s death, and is paying tribute to his late family member. Ian took to Instagram to share some happy photos of Metal Loaf, and he wrote a heartfelt memorial as the post caption. “There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time,” Ian began.

He continued, “For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family – Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts.” The Anthrax co-founder added, “Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it.” He concluded his message, “I love you Meat.” Ian is married to Meat Loaf’s daughter, Pearl Aday. The pair have been together for more than a decade and share one child together.

Meat Loaf – real name Michael Lee Aday – died Thursday, Jan. 20, at the age of 74. TMZ reported that his death was related to Covid-19, and it was later confirmed that he did die of complications from the virus. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” read a statement posted to Meat Loaf’s Facebook page by his family.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time,” the statement continued. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. … From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

In addition to Ian, many other celebrities have come out to pay tribute to Meat Loaf, including his Fight Club co-star Edward Norton, who shared a photo of the two and wrote in a tweet, “I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well.”

Norton added, “He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times.”