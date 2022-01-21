‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Fans Mourn Meat Loaf’s Death: ‘RIP Eddie’

Rocky Horror Picture Show fans are mourning the death of Meat Loaf, who portrayed Eddie in the iconic rock musical. Meat Loaf — real name Michael Lee Aday — died Thursday at the age of 74, with TMZ reporting that his death was related to Covid-19. CNN noted that no official cause of death has been announced at this time.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” read a statement posted to Meat Loaf’s Facebook page by his family. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.” Meat Loaf was well known for his long and successful music career, which included his role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, alongside Susan Sarrandon and Tim Curry. The movie is the most legendary cult classic film of all time, and fans all over the world are brokenhearted to hear of Meat Loaf’s death. Scroll down to see some tributes being shared on social media.

“Goodnight Eddie. Thank you for years of entertainment and inspiration,” a loving fan wrote in a tweet. “We obviously never agreed on this subject, because I will do that for Love. RIP Meatloaf.”

“My earliest music memory was listening to Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat out of Hell’ in my parents’ station wagon. And who *didn’t* jump on dorm beds singing [‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’] into a hairbrush with friends in undergrad! I played the sax in high school because of Eddie in the [Rocky Horror Picture Show],” someone offered. “Rest In Peace.”

“Now Meatloaf is dead?!?” an upset fan tweeted. “I’ll always remember him in one of my [favorite] films; Rocky Horror Picture Show. RIP Eddie.”

“Meat Loaf was obviously so much more than Rocky Horror, but Eddie has always held such a special place on my heart,” said filmmaker B.J. Colangelo. “What a bummer of a day.”

“Hot patootie, bless my soul

I really love that rock 'n' roll”

Goodbye Meat Loaf.

“Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days & his incredible career…but Eddie will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him,” exclaimed former Dream Theater and Avenged Sevenfold drummer Mike Portnoy. “My condolences to Pearl & Scott and to all who knew him.”

“Oh Eddie,” tweeted Fangoria editor Angel Melanson. “When I was a kid ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’ was one of the most fascinating things I’d ever seen/heard. Actually, I suppose it still is. Meatloaf makes you feel like you’re starring in your very own rock opera, and that’s a pretty wonderful gift to give the world.”

“I’m so sad to hear about Meat Loaf. Eddie has always been my favorite Rocky Horror characters and it’s one of my mom’s favorite movies,” a Twitter user wrote. “I’m gonna be listening to Bat Out of Hell all day and I need a Fight Club rewatch soon. He was a legend and will be missed.”