Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares Sweet Throwback Photo for Late Actor’s Birthday

Paul Walker passed away in 2013 after a fatal car crash, and the late actor would have celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

To honor him, as she often does, Walker’s 18-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, used Instagram to share a touching throwback photo of the pair, sharing a shot of herself dancing with her dad along with an inspiring message.

“In honor of my dad’s birthday today, we’re challenging you to DO GOOD!” Meadow wrote. “Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!”

The teen encouraged fans to tag the Paul Walker Foundation and add the hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge. She also nominated famous friends Marisa Miller and Vin Diesel, as well as some of her own friends.

Meadow announced the launch of the foundation on her father’s birthday in 2015, writing that the organization’s message was simply to “do good.”

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others.”

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”

